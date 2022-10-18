The Padres NLCS roster is set

Most baseball people weren’t expecting this day to come. The Padres are hosting the NLCS at Petco Park tonight for the first time ever. Their roster has been submitted to Major League Baseball ahead of their first ever postseason matchup against the Phillies.

You might’ve noticed it’s the same roster as the NLDS. Yu Darvish will start tonight in Game 1 against Zack Wheeler with Blake Snell going tomorrow afternoon in Game 2 against Austin Nola’s brother, Aaron.