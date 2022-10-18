 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Padres NLCS roster is set

It’s the same as the NLDS roster

By Ben Fadden
Dodgers Padres game 5 NLDS Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Most baseball people weren’t expecting this day to come. The Padres are hosting the NLCS at Petco Park tonight for the first time ever. Their roster has been submitted to Major League Baseball ahead of their first ever postseason matchup against the Phillies.

You might’ve noticed it’s the same roster as the NLDS. Yu Darvish will start tonight in Game 1 against Zack Wheeler with Blake Snell going tomorrow afternoon in Game 2 against Austin Nola’s brother, Aaron.

