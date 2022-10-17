Talking Friars Ep. 252: Previewing Padres vs. Phillies NLCS with WIP’s Joe Giglio

The Phillies and Padres weren’t expected to make it to the NLCS but here we are. It all gets started tomorrow night at Petco Park but before that, Joe Giglio from SportsRadio 94WIP in Philadelphia stopped by to help preview the series!

-Phillies biggest concern heading into the series

-Who should be the favorite?

-Cali Burritos or Cheesesteaks?



