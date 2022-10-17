 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talking Friars Ep. 252: Previewing Padres vs. Phillies NLCS with WIP’s Joe Giglio

The Phillies are coming into San Diego hot

By Ben Fadden
/ new
San Diego Padres v. Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Phillies and Padres weren’t expected to make it to the NLCS but here we are. It all gets started tomorrow night at Petco Park but before that, Joe Giglio from SportsRadio 94WIP in Philadelphia stopped by to help preview the series!

