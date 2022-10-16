Talking Friars Ep. 251: Padres end Dodgers season and are headed to the NLCS!!!

The Padres did it! Essentially nobody picked them to beat the Dodgers but it happened! Little brothers no more! I give my reaction to the greatest game in Petco Park history in the latest episode of Talking Friars!

New Pod (2 a.m. edition): Padres end Dodgers season & are headed to the NLCS!



-Another amazing atmosphere at home

-A moment to remember forever for Croney

-Dave Roberts guaranteed a WS & failed

-Little brother no more!



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/eBsoIUfzZD pic.twitter.com/EKXfwOr5GV — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) October 16, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!