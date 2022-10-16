 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talking Friars Ep. 251: Padres end Dodgers season and are headed to the NLCS!!!

They aren’t the little brothers anymore

By Ben Fadden
Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres - Game Four Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Padres did it! Essentially nobody picked them to beat the Dodgers but it happened! Little brothers no more! I give my reaction to the greatest game in Petco Park history in the latest episode of Talking Friars!

