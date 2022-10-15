Phillies vs. Padres: NLCS schedule, start times, TV information

The San Diego Padres are celebrating all night long in the Gaslamp Quarter after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in Game 4 of the NLDS.

With the win, the Padres are advancing to their third championship series as a franchise, and first since 1998.

Meeting the Padres are the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat the Atlanta Braves in four games to advance to their first NLCS since 2011.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the series:

Game 1 - Tuesday, Oct. 18, Phillies @ Padres, PETCO Park, San Diego, CA

Game 2 - Wednesday, Oct. 19, Phillies @ Padres, PETCO Park, San Diego, CA

Game 3 - Friday, Oct. 21, Padres @ Phillies, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Game 4 - Saturday, Oct. 22, Padres @ Phillies, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Game 5 - Sunday, Oct. 23, Padres @ Phillies, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Game 6 - Monday, Oct. 24, Phillies @ Padres, PETCO Park, San Diego, CA

Game 7 - Tuesday, Oct. 25, Phillies @ Padres, PETCO Park, San Diego, CA