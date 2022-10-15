 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Padres eliminate the Dodgers to advance to the NLCS

The Padres advance to the NLCS for the first time in twenty four years after eliminating the Los Angeles Dodgers.

By Leo Luna
/ new
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Did the dragon get slayed? I would think so, at least for this season. After being dominated by the Dodgers during the season, the San Diego Padres defeated Los Angeles winning three straight games at home during the NLDS.

Starting pitcher Joe Musgrove doesn’t qualify for the win but provided a quality performance with two earned over six innings.

The bats came alive in the seventh putting together all five runs in one inning, jumping ahead by two runs.

San Diego will now take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS starting with game one here at Petco Park on Tuesday, October 18th.

