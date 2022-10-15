The Padres eliminate the Dodgers to advance to the NLCS

Did the dragon get slayed? I would think so, at least for this season. After being dominated by the Dodgers during the season, the San Diego Padres defeated Los Angeles winning three straight games at home during the NLDS.

Starting pitcher Joe Musgrove doesn’t qualify for the win but provided a quality performance with two earned over six innings.

The bats came alive in the seventh putting together all five runs in one inning, jumping ahead by two runs.

San Diego will now take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS starting with game one here at Petco Park on Tuesday, October 18th.