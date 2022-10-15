 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talking Friars Ep. 250: Grisham homers again + Padres are one win away from the NLCS!

It was an amazing atmosphere at Petco Park!

By Ben Fadden
Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres - Game Three Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Petco Park hadn’t seen a home playoff game with fans in the stands since 2006 and some might say it was worth the wait because tonight was epic! The crowd chanted “Beat LA” all night long as Blake Snell, Trent Grisham, Jake Cronenworth and the Padres bullpen helped lead the team to a 2-1 series lead over Los Angeles. I give my reaction to the game in the latest episode of Talking Friars!

