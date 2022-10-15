Talking Friars Ep. 250: Grisham homers again + Padres are one win away from the NLCS!

Petco Park hadn’t seen a home playoff game with fans in the stands since 2006 and some might say it was worth the wait because tonight was epic! The crowd chanted “Beat LA” all night long as Blake Snell, Trent Grisham, Jake Cronenworth and the Padres bullpen helped lead the team to a 2-1 series lead over Los Angeles. I give my reaction to the game in the latest episode of Talking Friars!

New Pod: Grisham homers again + Padres are 1 win away from the NLCS!



-What it was like to be in the building

-Who's the postseason MVP so far?

-The bullpen refuses to allow runs

-Don and Mud enjoyed the game as fans!



