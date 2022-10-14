Joe Musgrove is rightfully bothered by Brian Kenny’s cheating accusation

Joe Musgrove dominated the New York Mets fair and square last Sunday night to put the San Diego Padres in the NLDS but MLB Network personality Brian Kenny believes the 29-year-old cheated.

When asked by Christopher Russo this week if he believes Musgrove cheated despite umpires declaring no illegal substances were being used, Kenny replied “Yeah” before going on his show “MLB Now” trying to persuade his audience to believe him.

Musgrove told San Diego Sports 760’s Marty Caswell yesterday that he’s still bothered by Kenny’s comments. “It’s the comments by Brian Kenny and you know the stint that he put on MLB Network and on Mad Dog’s show that really bothers me. You know, it’s something that you can’t take back and it’s the passion in his voice when I hear him talking about me like that that really bothers me...”

Musgrove added he understood that Mets manager Buck Showalter was doing what he thought was best for the team but thought “it was a little late in the game for that”.

I couldn’t agree more with what Musgrove said. Even if I didn’t like Showalter thinking Musgrove was using something, I understood why he did it. I just thought he should’ve checked him earlier when it wasn’t already 4-0 in the sixth inning.

Kenny had no real evidence to say Musgrove cheated but instead of appreciating Musgrove’s amazing performance, he tried to discredit him anyway on national television.

