Good Morning San Diego - October 14, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, October 14, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Dodgers-Padres Game 3 FAQ (Fri., 8:30 ET, FS1) (MLB.com)

Complete Division Series schedule, networks, results (MLB.com)

A goose was the life of the party at Padres-Dodgers last night (MLB.com)

San Diego Saved by the Unlikeliest of Pitches From the Unlikeliest Hero (Sports Illustrated)

San Diego Padres fans rally around team ahead of playoffs (KPBS)

MLB News

Yordan’s historic go-ahead HR gives Astros 2-0 lead (MLB.com)

Guardians-Yanks Game 2 postponed, rescheduled for Friday (MLB.com)

Who stands to gain from Guardians-Yankees Game 2 rainout? (MLB.com)

Welcome home! Phils back at Bank after historic trip (MLB.com)

Correa says plan to opt out ‘is the right decision’ (MLB.com)

Mariners can’t find knockout punch, drop 2 in Houston (MLB.com)

3 keys for Phillies, Braves entering Game 3 (MLB.com)

Guardians-Yankees Game 2 FAQ (Friday, 1 ET, TBS) (MLB.com)

Braves-Phillies Game 3 FAQ (Fri., 4:30 ET, FS1) (MLB.com)

The greatest, most iconic postseason homers ever (MLB.com)

