Good Morning San Diego - October 12, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove angry over assertions he cheated (San Diego Union-Tribune)
The Padres’ arms are coming for the Dodgers (Deadspin)
Nine concerns the Dodgers should have about facing the Padres in the NLDS (Yahoo! News)
How Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Career Got Off Track (New York Times)
MLB News
The case for Yordan’s Game 1 being the best playoff performance ever (MLB.com)
Donaldson goes into HR trot … and gets thrown out (MLB.com)
How the legend of ‘Nasty Nestor’ was born (MLB.com)
Kelenic’s breakout Game 1 offers hope for turnaround (MLB.com)
Espada set to interview for 2 managerial openings (source) (MLB.com)
Complete Division Series schedule, networks, results (MLB.com)
The greatest, most iconic postseason homers ever (MLB.com)
The key injuries for every playoff team (MLB.com)
Mariners-Astros Game 2 FAQ (Thurs., 3:30 ET, TBS) (MLB.com)
Guardians-Yankees Game 2 FAQ (Thurs., 7:30 ET, TBS) (MLB.com)
Loading comments...