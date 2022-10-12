Talking Friars Ep. 249: Padres even up NLDS with Game 2 win over the Dodgers!

It felt like the Padres season was on the line tonight with their ace Yu Darvish on the mound after losing Game 1 yesterday. Going down 0-2 to the Dodgers is almost asking for your season to end. The Padres weren’t about to have that happen.

This game was wild. Errors. Great defensive plays. Home runs all over the place. Relievers getting out of huge jams. I give my thoughts on the Padres win in the latest episode of Talking Friars!

New Pod: Padres even up NLDS with Game 2 win over the Dodgers!



-Manny and Croney showed up big time

-Robert Suarez is the man

-Tickets aren't cheap for Friday

-Why not the Padres?



