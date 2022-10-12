Talking Friars Ep. 248: Padres lose 5-3 to the Dodgers in Game 1

The Padres had their fourth starter on the mound tonight against the Dodgers number one starter and it unfortunately went how most national baseball people expected it to go. Julio Urias was dominant for most of his start and the Padres were working from behind since the first inning. Jacob Zimmermann and I give our reaction to the game in the latest episode of Talking Friars.

New Pod: Padres lose 5-3 to Dodgers in Game 1



-Clev needed to be better

-Did Bob Melvin wait too long to pull him?

-It wasn't the end of the world to lose Game 1

-Player postgame comments



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/iQUIs8jb2A pic.twitter.com/SXp5xeaegr — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) October 12, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!