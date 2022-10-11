The Padres NLDS roster has been released

The Padres had to release their roster this morning ahead of their NLDS matchup against the Dodgers tonight. Below is who made it:

Pitchers (13)

Yu Darvish

Joe Musgrove

Blake Snell

Mike Clevinger

Sean Manaea

Josh Hader

Luis Garcia

Robert Suarez

Nick Martinez

Pierce Johnson

Tim Hill

Adrian Morejon

Steven Wilson

Catchers (3)

Austin Nola

Jorge Alfaro

Luis Campusano

Infielders (7)

Wil Myers

Jake Cronenworth

Ha-Seong Kim

Manny Machado

Brandon Drury

Josh Bell

Outfielders (4)

Jurickson Profar

Trent Grisham

Juan Soto

Jose Azocar

Because Clevinger is starting tonight, he had to be added to the roster. Brandon Dixon, who didn’t make an appearance during the Wild Card Series, was who Clevinger replaced.

Feel free to give your thoughts on the roster in the comments!