The Padres NLDS roster has been released

The Padres had to release their roster this morning ahead of their NLDS matchup against the Dodgers tonight. Below is who made it:
Pitchers (13)
Yu Darvish
Joe Musgrove
Blake Snell
Mike Clevinger
Sean Manaea
Josh Hader
Luis Garcia
Robert Suarez
Nick Martinez
Pierce Johnson
Tim Hill
Adrian Morejon
Steven Wilson
Catchers (3)
Austin Nola
Jorge Alfaro
Luis Campusano
Infielders (7)
Wil Myers
Jake Cronenworth
Ha-Seong Kim
Manny Machado
Brandon Drury
Josh Bell
Outfielders (4)
Jurickson Profar
Trent Grisham
Juan Soto
Jose Azocar
Because Clevinger is starting tonight, he had to be added to the roster. Brandon Dixon, who didn’t make an appearance during the Wild Card Series, was who Clevinger replaced.
Feel free to give your thoughts on the roster in the comments!
