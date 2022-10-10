How to watch or listen to Padres vs. Dodgers NLDS Games 1 and 2

The Padres arrived in Los Angeles early this morning to prepare for their NLDS series against the Dodgers, which starts tomorrow night. The Wild Card Series was on ESPN but the series now shifts to Fox Sports. Adam Amin and A.J. Pierzynski will be on the call for the entire series.

Below is how you can watch or listen to the first two games of the series. The times for Games 3, 4 and 5 haven’t yet been determined.

Game 1: Tuesday, October 11

First pitch: 6:37 pm PT

Location: Dodger Stadium

TV: FS1

Radio: 97.3 The Fan

Game 2: Wednesday, October 12

First pitch: 5:37 pm PT

Location: Dodger Stadium

TV: FS1

Radio: 97.3 The Fan