Talking Friars Ep. 247: WFAN’s Evan Roberts reacts to his Mets losing to the Padres in NL Wild Card Series

WFAN’s Evan Roberts is a diehard Mets fan and he was nice enough to join the show despite his team losing to our Padres over the weekend in the National Wild Card Series. We discussed Max Scherzer choking in Game 1, Buck Showalter accusing Joe Musgrove of cheating, what the difference was between San Diego and New York in this series and what’s next for the Mets this offseason. I hope you enjoy our conversation about how things unfolded!

