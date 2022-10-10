 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - October 10, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, October 10, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres News

Mets call for inspection of Musgrove’s ears during Game 3 (MLB.com)

Sports World Reacts to Umpire’s Ear Check of Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove (Sports Illustrated)

Padres knock out Mets, Joe Musgrove’s ears checked in MLB playoffs (USA Today)

MLB News

Chapman misses workout, left off Yankees’ ALDS roster (MLB.com)

Bowling perfect game for 30th birthday? That’s how Mookie rolls (MLB.com)

Cashman: Yanks want Judge back, slugger’s season ‘remarkable’ (MLB.com)

Who’s excited to play Phils right now? ‘Nobody’ (MLB.com)

Cole to start Game 1 for Yanks as Boone sets ALDS rotation (MLB.com)

‘Should know pretty soon’: Waino undecided on retirement (MLB.com)

Mariners-Astros position-by-position breakdown (MLB.com)

7 iconic moments from a wild Wild Card Saturday (MLB.com)

Biggest comebacks in postseason history (MLB.com)

The 13 walk-off HRs that clinched a postseason series (MLB.com)

Relive the longest postseason games ever (MLB.com)

Division Series schedule (through Thurs.), networks, results (MLB.com)

