 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 87: Reaction to Former GM’s Padres Free Agent Fits, Carlos Beltran interest

Jim Bowden had some interesting fits for the Padres when the lockout is over...

By Ben Fadden
New York Mets Introduce Carlos Beltran - Press Conference Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

On the latest edition of the Talking Friars podcast, I give you my thoughts on the latest report about the Padres’ interest in Carlos Beltran as a coach and Jim Bowden’s article in The Athletic regarding the Top 25 remaining free agents post lockout.

Feel free to let me know in the comments which fits you agree with and which you don’t!

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...