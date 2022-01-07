 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - January 7, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, January 7, 2022.

San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants

San Diego Padres News

Padre of the Day

Yangervis Solarte

MLB: SEP 08 Padres at Diamondbacks

Solarte joined the Padres during his rookie season in 2014 in a trade deadline deal with the New York Yankees for Chase Headley. Solarte’s best season as a Friar came in 2016, when he batted .286 with 15 home runs and 71 RBI’s. During that season, Solarte’s wife passed away from complications from cancer. The San Diego community rallied around him and his family, making him a fan favorite still adored in the city today. Before the start of the 2018 season, Solarte was dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays for two minor leaguers. Solarte was out of the majors in 2019 after his play suffered with the Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants. He signed with the Diablos Rojos del México of the Mexican League this past May.

