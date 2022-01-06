Good Morning San Diego - January 6, 2022

San Diego Padres News

2022 ZiPS Projections: San Diego Padres (FanGraphs)

MLB News

Padre of the Day

Williams spent two different stints in sunny San Diego. His first came from 1999 until 2001, when he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals for Ray Lankford. While in St. Louis, Williams became an All-Star in 2003 and would start Game 1 of the 2004 World Series. Following a World Series loss to the Boston Red Sox, Williams would spend the 2005 and 2006 seasons in San Diego before playing the final season of his career with the Houston Astros in 2007.