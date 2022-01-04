 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 85: Three Players Who Should Get Into the Hall of Fame in 2022

Plus we get into Ken Rosenthal not being with MLB Network anymore and Cameron Maybin hanging ‘em up.

By Ben Fadden
Colorado Rockies v San Diego Padres Photo by Kent C. Horner/Getty Images

Another lockout episode is here. This week, I wanted to dive into who I would put on my Hall of Fame ballot if I had a vote after everyone saw San Diego Union-Tribune writer Nick Canepa didn’t vote for anyone on his ballot yet again this year.

Feel free to let me know if you agree with my selections in the comments below!

