Good Morning San Diego - January 4, 2022

Padre of the Day

Lance Zawadzki

Zawadzki played in just 20 games for the Padres in 2010, but holds the unique distinction of being the only player in Padres history with a last name beginning with ‘Z’. After playing for the Friars, Zawadzki spent time in the minor leagues with the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays before playing in independent leagues in 2013. He retired from playing in 2017 and is now a coach in the Boston Red Sox organization.