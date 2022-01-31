Good Morning San Diego - January 31, 2022

San Diego Padres News

MLB News

Padre of the Day

Anthony Bass

Bass was drafted by the Padres in the fifth round of the 2008 Major League Baseball Draft. He made his debut with the team in 2011 as a starter and flipped between the rotation and the bullpen throughout the year. In 2012, the Padres wanted Bass in the bullpen, but sent him back to the rotation after Dustin Moseley hurt his shoulder. In 2013, Bass was a full-time reliever before he was traded to the Houston Astros after the season. He has since pitched for the Astros, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays and currently plays for the Miami Marlins.