Talking Friars Ep. 97: Determing if Tony Gwynn would’ve hit .400 in 1994

Let me know if you agree with me after listening/watching!

By Ben Fadden
San Diego Padres Tony Gwynn... Set Number: X46528

We are still in a lockout so let’s have some fun determining if “Mr. Padre” Tony Gwynn would have made history by being the first player to hit .400 since Ted Williams. Do you think he would’ve gotten there?

