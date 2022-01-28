 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - January 28, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, January 28, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres roster review: Jake Cronenworth (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Tennessee Titans’ AJ Brown wonders aloud about return to baseball (Titans Wire)

NFL Star Ponders Being Two-Sport Athlete, Makes Request Of Padres (NESN)

MLB News

When ‘Macarena’ took over Yankee Stadium (MLB.com)

A Top 100 prospect for every club in 2024 (MLB.com)

Want to pitch like Babe? He’ll show you how (MLB.com)

All you need to know about Caribbean Series (MLB.com)

Tollberg’s winding road led to week of glory (MLB.com)

Significant progress made in CBA meeting (MLB.com)

What to watch for in 2023 HOF voting (MLB.com)

Padre of the Day

Khalil Greene

San Diego Padres Spring Training Photo by Jay Drowns/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images

Greene spent six of his seven MLB seasons in San Diego from 2003-08. He served as the team’s starting shortstop and finished second in the NL in Rookie of the Year voting in 2004 behind Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jason Bay. Greene would hit .248 in his Padres tenure before spending the final year of his career in St. Louis.

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...