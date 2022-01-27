Good Morning San Diego - January 27, 2022

San Diego Padres News

MLB News

Padre of the Day

Quilvio Veras

Veras spent three of his seven MLB seasons in San Diego, and served as the team’s starting second baseman during the 1998 playoff run. Veras batted .270 in his Padres career, which ended in 1999 after he was traded to the Atlanta Braves alongside Reggie Sanders and Wally Joyner for Bret Boone and Ryan Klesko.