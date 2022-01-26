Mike Shildt added to Padres development staff for 2022

There might not be any roster moves happening at the moment due to the lockout but that doesn’t mean the San Diego Padres can’t construct their organizational staff, which they have now done at least on the developmental side of things.

The Padres announced their full 2022 development staff on Twitter earlier today:

Ryley Westman returns to be the Director of Player Development and former Amateur Scouting Director, Mark Conner, will be a Special Assistant to GM A.J. Preller along with being a supervisor of sorts in San Diego’s minor league system.

Moises Alou could be a managerial candidate one day but he returns—along with Allen Craig, Trevor and Glenn Hoffman, Ian Kinsler, A.J. Ellis, and Steve Finley—to be special assistants to the front office.

The most interesting addition to the staff this year is former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, who is joining the organization as a Player Development Consultant. Shildt interviewed for the Padres manager position after being let go by St. Louis, despite winning 17 games in a row and making the postseason, but was probably taken out of consideration when Bob Melvin became seriously interested in coming over from Oakland to take the manager job.

It will be interesting to see if this is just a one year thing for Shildt or if this is what he plans on doing for the foreseeable future. He has minor league coaching experience, as he began his career as a minor league coach after doing some scouting for the Cardinals organization. He then moved up the minor league managing ranks before making it to the major league coaching staff before eventually replacing now current Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny as the major league skipper when he got fired during the 2018 season.