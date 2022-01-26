 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Episode 96: Pitching Ninja talks Padres Pitching Staff, MLB HOF Voting Issues

We had a great discussion for all of the Hall of Fame nerds like me out there...

By Ben Fadden
San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Rob Friedman (better known as the Pitching Ninja) sat down with me to give a break down of the San Diego Padres pitching staff and discuss some of the problems the Hall of Fame voters have after Barry Bonds, Curt Schilling, and Roger Clemens missed out on Cooperstown in 2022.

