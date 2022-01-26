Good Morning San Diego - January 26, 2022

San Diego Padres News

Padres roster review: Trent Grisham (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Big Papi elected to Hall on 1st ballot (MLB.com)

Complete 2022 Hall of Fame voting results (MLB.com)

Significant progress made in CBA meeting (MLB.com)

Moving up: Biggest gains on HOF ballot (MLB.com)

Game’s controversial greats fall off Hall ballot (MLB.com)

Ortiz the most important Red Sox player of all (MLB.com)

Every Hall of Fame class, (re-)ranked (MLB.com)

Padre of the Day

Marvell Wynne

Marvell Wynne spent parts of four seasons in San Diego as an outfielder. On April 13, 1987, Wynne, Tony Gwynn, and John Kruk became the first players in MLB history to open a game with three consecutive solo home runs. Wynne would be traded to the Chicago Cubs in 1989 and would go on to make his only postseason appearance of his career. By 1991, Wynne would be out of Major League Baseball and play a year in Japan with the Hanshin Giants.