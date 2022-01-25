Talking Friars Episode 95: Instant Reaction to the 2022 Hall of Fame Results

The players and league met again on Tuesday and it seems like there was some meaningful conversations taking place. After giving my takeaways from today’s meeting, I was passionate about what went down tonight in Cooperstown, as the Hall of Fame class of 2022 was announced on MLB Network. I give you my thoughts on some of the opinions of national reporters that don’t make sense before going over the final percentages of the eligible past players. Jake Peavy also was on the ballot so it only made sense to dedicate some time to his candidacy one more time.

