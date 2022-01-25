 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - January 25, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Philadelphia Phillies v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres roster review: Mike Clevinger (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres roster review: Chris Paddack (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Jose Castillo returning to Padres on minor-league deal (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Police: Petco Park deaths were result of suicide/homicide (Ballpark Digest)

MLB News

Balkovec shattering baseball’s barriers (MLB.com)

Hall call: Find out Tuesday on MLB Network (MLB.com)

Showalter, Eppler on ‘22 staff, preparation (MLB.com)

Best baseball movies based on a true story (MLB.com)

MLB, MLBPA met in person today (MLB.com)

Sox prospects Casas, Blaze at mini-camp (MLB.com)

The 7 HOFers elected in final year on ballot (MLB.com)

Padre of the Day

Chris Gomez

San Diego Padres vs. Houston Astros

Gomez enjoyed a long 16-year career in the Major Leagues and spent six of those in sunny San Diego with the Padres. He batted .253 as a Friar and started every game at shortstop during the team’s 1998 World Series run where they lost to the New York Yankees.

