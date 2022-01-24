 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 94: Projecting What a Joe Musgrove Extension Could Look Like

New, 1 comment

There’s no doubt Musgrove needs to be locked up

By Ben Fadden
San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On the latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast, I discuss how I would approach a Joe Musgrove extension if I were A.J. Preller or Peter Seidler. Let me know in the comments if you agree with the terms of the deal or if you’d give him something different.

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...