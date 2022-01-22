Manny Machado’s trainer reveals some information about Manny’s diet

On the most recent episode of the Talking Friars podcast, I spoke with Manny Machado’s trainer, Nick Soto, who discussed many topics with me including what some of Manny’s favorite foods are in his diet.

“Manny at the end of the day is super Latin so if you’re talking about chicken, rice, and beans, he’s a happy camper,” Soto told me. “He loves fish. He does a good job of eating fish... [He enjoys] healthy steaks, grilled if possible, at least a couple times a week if not more. He could eat steak daily.”

Soto also mentioned how important it is for Machado to keep the carbohydrates he is eating as clean as he can. “Not too much white rice even though white rice is a big staple of their diet. Substituting it for brown rice, substituting it for sweet potatoes. That sort of thing.”

Having a clean diet is important for major leaguers because 162 games can take a toll on the body so if players are eating fast food all of the time, it isn’t going to make it easier on them to get through a season and have the energy to finish strong and possibly go deep into October.

Now let’s just hope the Padres get a chance to play 162 games and not have to play another shortened season. You can watch or listen to the full conversation by clicking one of the links below: