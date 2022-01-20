Good Morning San Diego - January 20, 2022

San Diego Padres News

Deaths in fall at Petco ruled suicide-homicide (ESPN.com)

Deaths at Petco Park before Padres baseball game ruled as suicide and homicide by police (USA Today)

MLB News

Free agent Correa hires Boras to represent him (ESPN.com)

Dodgers promote ex-pitcher Gomes to GM role (ESPN.com)

Death of Rays BP catcher Ramirez ruled a suicide (ESPN.com)

A’s add Ausmus as bench coach under Kotsay (ESPN.com)

Atlantic League axes farther mound, robo-umps (ESPN.com)

Snider retires after eight major league seasons (ESPN.com)

Padre of the Day

Andy Green

Green became the Padres manager in October 2015 following the dismissal of Bud Black. Green previously served as the Arizona Diamondbacks third base coach before heading over to San Diego and joining the Friars. He went 274-366 across four seasons and was fired with just a handful of games left in the 2019 season. Green currently serves as the bench coach for the Chicago Cubs.