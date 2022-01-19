Talking Friars Ep. 93: A Conversation with Manny Machado’s Trainer

On the latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast, I sat down to talk with Manny Machado’s trainer, Nick Soto, who explained his thinking behind Machado’s workouts and diet along with how he is able to stay healthy every year.
Be sure to let me know what you think in the comments below!
Ep. 93: A Conversation With Manny Machado's Trainer— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) January 19, 2022
We discuss...
-How they met
-Manny's workouts + how they've changed
-His diet
-How Manny stays on the field
-And more!
Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpbeqE
Watch: https://t.co/PXA5yPaY7n #Padres #MLB #Machado #HungryForMore
Loading comments...