 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 93: A Conversation with Manny Machado’s Trainer

If you want to know more about Manny Machado’s offseason training and diet, this episode is for you!

By Ben Fadden
Atlanta Braves v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

On the latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast, I sat down to talk with Manny Machado’s trainer, Nick Soto, who explained his thinking behind Machado’s workouts and diet along with how he is able to stay healthy every year.

Be sure to let me know what you think in the comments below!

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...