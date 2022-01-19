Padres sign 7 international prospects, plus a 2016 class review

After their three-player splash on the first day of the 2022 international signing period, the Padres weren’t done. The team announced seven more signings over the weekend: lefty Braian Salazar, shortstops Olivier Cedeño and Alain Camou, center fielders Estuar Suero and Eizon Delgado, SS/CF Juan Murillo and third baseman Maykol Muñoz.
The Padres have agreed to terms with seven additional international prospects. pic.twitter.com/uoKFSTgbbY— San Diego Padres (@Padres) January 16, 2022
With the benefit of hindsight, let’s take a look on the Padres international signings of 2016 to check on the investments that AJ Preller made.
Top 30 international prospects signed by Padres in 2016
- Shortstop Luis Almanzar, ranked No. 3 on MLB.com’s International Top 30 Prospects list, signed for $4 million
- Shortstop Gabriel Arias, ranked No. 5, got $1.9 million
- Outfielder Jeisson Rosario, ranked No. 9, signed for $1.85 million
- Shortstop Jordy Barley, ranked No. 15, signed for $1 million
- Shortstop Justin Lopez, ranked No. 27, got $1.2 million
- Outfielder Tirso Ornelas, ranked No. 28, signed for $1.5 million
The club also signed with infielder Tucupita Marcano for $320,000, but the top signings turned out to be LHP Adrian Morejón from Cuba for $11 million and Cuban outfielder Jorge Oña, who got $7 million. Colombian right-hander Luis Patino was a converted shortstop that the Padres discovered at an international prospect showcase in the Dominican Republic in February 2016.
Here’s where they are now:
- Almanzar, 22, ended last year at High-A Fort Wayne
- Arias was traded from to Cleveland in the Mike Clevinger deal
- Rosario was traded to the Boston Red Sox with Hudson Potts for Mitch Moreland
- Barley was added in the trade the Padres acquired right-handed pitcher Daniel Hudson from the Nationals
- Lopez and Ornelas played 2021 in Fort Wayne.
- Marcano was one of three players sent to Pittsburgh for Adam Frazier in July
- Morejón has pitched 32 major league innings in three years with the Padres, and is expected to be sidelined to start 2022 after Tommy John surgery
- Oña missed most of the 2021 campaign after he underwent elbow surgery, but he began a rehab assignment late in the year and should be ready for 2022 season
- Patiño was one of four pitchers sent to the Rays for Blake Snell
