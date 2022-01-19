Padres sign 7 international prospects, plus a 2016 class review

After their three-player splash on the first day of the 2022 international signing period, the Padres weren’t done. The team announced seven more signings over the weekend: lefty Braian Salazar, shortstops Olivier Cedeño and Alain Camou, center fielders Estuar Suero and Eizon Delgado, SS/CF Juan Murillo and third baseman Maykol Muñoz.

The Padres have agreed to terms with seven additional international prospects. pic.twitter.com/uoKFSTgbbY — San Diego Padres (@Padres) January 16, 2022

With the benefit of hindsight, let’s take a look on the Padres international signings of 2016 to check on the investments that AJ Preller made.

Top 30 international prospects signed by Padres in 2016

Shortstop Luis Almanzar, ranked No. 3 on MLB.com’s International Top 30 Prospects list, signed for $4 million

Shortstop Gabriel Arias, ranked No. 5, got $1.9 million

Outfielder Jeisson Rosario, ranked No. 9, signed for $1.85 million

Shortstop Jordy Barley, ranked No. 15, signed for $1 million

Shortstop Justin Lopez, ranked No. 27, got $1.2 million

Outfielder Tirso Ornelas, ranked No. 28, signed for $1.5 million

The club also signed with infielder Tucupita Marcano for $320,000, but the top signings turned out to be LHP Adrian Morejón from Cuba for $11 million and Cuban outfielder Jorge Oña, who got $7 million. Colombian right-hander Luis Patino was a converted shortstop that the Padres discovered at an international prospect showcase in the Dominican Republic in February 2016.

Here’s where they are now: