Good Morning San Diego - January 19, 2022

San Diego Padres News

Padre of the Day

Bud Black

Black was a successful starting pitcher in the major leagues for 15 years and won a title with the 1985 Kansas City Royals before retiring in 1995. He then became a coach for the Anaheim Angels for seven seasons, winning a World Series in 2002 as a pitching coach. Black was hired by the Padres in 2007, and lasted parts of nine seasons as the manager without qualifying for the playoffs. Black was fired in the middle of the 2015 season, going 649-713 during his tenure. He then became the manager for the Colorado Rockies ahead of the 2017 season, a position he still holds today.