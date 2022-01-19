 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - January 19, 2022

New, 1 comment

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Los Angeles Dodgers hit four home runs in the eighth inning to defeat the San Diego Padres 11-9 during a baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres roster review: Ryan Weathers (San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego Padres Pitcher Mike Clevinger Scoops Up $2.57M Home (Realtor.com)

MLB News

Which baseball movie has greatest ending? (MLB.com)

Dodgers name former pitcher Gomes GM (MLB.com)

Who gets the call? Tracking ‘22 HOF ballots (MLB.com)

FAQ: Dominican Winter League finals (MLB.com)

Roundtable: Is Bobby Abreu a Hall of Famer? (MLB.com)

MLB offers new proposals in CBA session (MLB.com)

Padre of the Day

Bud Black

Texas Rangers vs San Diego Padres Set Number: X82663 TK1 R4 F30

Black was a successful starting pitcher in the major leagues for 15 years and won a title with the 1985 Kansas City Royals before retiring in 1995. He then became a coach for the Anaheim Angels for seven seasons, winning a World Series in 2002 as a pitching coach. Black was hired by the Padres in 2007, and lasted parts of nine seasons as the manager without qualifying for the playoffs. Black was fired in the middle of the 2015 season, going 649-713 during his tenure. He then became the manager for the Colorado Rockies ahead of the 2017 season, a position he still holds today.

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...