Good Morning San Diego - January 18, 2022

San Diego Padres News
MLB News
Padre of the Day
Bruce Bochy
Bochy became the manager of the Padres in 1995 and would ultimately become the longest-tenured manager in franchise history, lasting 12 seasons in San Diego. Bochy took over a team hovering around the .400 mark and led them to the playoffs within two years. In 1998, Bochy managed the team to the NL pennant. The team struggled in the years following the World Series appearance, but won two division titles in 2005 and 2006 but lost in the NLDS both times. He left to become the manager of the Giants ahead of the 2007 season, leading them to three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. He retired after the 2019 season.
