Talking Friars Ep. 92: The Franimal would be nice to have right now!

I hope everyone had a good weekend. Sorry if you’re a Raiders, Patriots, Eagles, Cowboys, or Steelers fan. Getting to the Padres, this Monday’s episode consists of some talk regarding Franmil Reyes liking a post on Twitter that spurred a lot of conversation and a look back on the 2019 trade he was involved in.
Ep. 92: The Franimal would be nice to have right now!— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) January 17, 2022
-Looking back on the 2019 trade and what he'd mean to the team right now
