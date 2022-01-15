Padres sign three teenagers led by Jarlin Susana to begin 2022 international signing period

There might not be anything going on transaction-wise at the major league level, as the players and the league aren’t on the same page regarding a new CBA, but there is some activity internationally. The San Diego Padres have signed three players from the international ranks, as A.J. Preller and Chris Kemp announced on Saturday morning.

Those three players are Jarlin Susana, Yendry Rojas, and Rosman Verdugo. Susana is the headliner, as he is this year’s top ranked international signing period pitching prospect with a fastball already in the upper 90’s at the age of 17. Susana is from the Dominican Republic with Rojas and Verdugo coming out of Cuba and Mexico, respectively.

Rojas is already 190 pounds and has his brother, Kendry, in the Blue Jays organization. Verdugo, at the age of 16, is ranked as the best prospect coming out Mexico this year. He hit .358 with four home runs and 27 RBI in 28 games in the 2021 Mexican Winter League.

You can view some highlights below that the Padres posted today of their first three international signings.

