Talking Friars Ep. 91: Former Padres starter Tyson Ross

New, 7 comments

Included in our conversation is a players point of view of the lockout

By Ben Fadden
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

To end the week, I sat down with former Padres starting pitcher Tyson Ross to discuss where he is at in his career, his MLB Debut and All-Star Game experiences, what Matt Kemp was like as a teammate, his injury that he tried fighting through going into his 2016 Opening Day start against the Dodgers, how smart A.J. Preller is, Tyson’s thoughts on the current lockout, and if he has any post career desires/plans yet.

