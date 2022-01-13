The latest baseball labor update isn’t great...

ESPN’s Jeff Passan has given us an update of where the Collective Bargaining Agreement talks stand. The two sides met Thursday and Major League Baseball presented the players with a core economic proposal but it wasn’t received well by the players.

Baseball labor update: There is no deal. There never was going to be one today. MLB made a proposal. The reaction among the players was not positive. Few on either side expected it to be. The question is how soon the MLBPA counters. Spring training starting on time is in peril. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 13, 2022

Most fans went into today knowing that the two sides weren’t going to come to an agreement but it’s a little worrisome that the regular spring training start time is in danger. There’s still about a month until pitchers and catchers report so there’s still time to hammer out a deal. However, we don’t know how long of a time span the owners and the players want from when a CBA is agreed upon to when players report to Arizona and Florida.

