The latest baseball labor update isn’t great...

We probably should’ve expected this

By Ben Fadden
MLB: JAN 09 MLB Lockout Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ESPN’s Jeff Passan has given us an update of where the Collective Bargaining Agreement talks stand. The two sides met Thursday and Major League Baseball presented the players with a core economic proposal but it wasn’t received well by the players.

Most fans went into today knowing that the two sides weren’t going to come to an agreement but it’s a little worrisome that the regular spring training start time is in danger. There’s still about a month until pitchers and catchers report so there’s still time to hammer out a deal. However, we don’t know how long of a time span the owners and the players want from when a CBA is agreed upon to when players report to Arizona and Florida.

