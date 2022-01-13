 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 90: An Eric Hosmer-Royals trade proposal + Answering The Athletic’s fan survey

Could Eric Hosmer land with his former team?

A fan asked me to evaluate one of his trade proposals so I did so on the latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast. Let me know if you’d do the trade in the comments below. I also gave you my answers to The Athletic’s Padres fan survey that was posted earlier today.

