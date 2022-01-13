Talking Friars Ep. 90: An Eric Hosmer-Royals trade proposal + Answering The Athletic’s fan survey

A fan asked me to evaluate one of his trade proposals so I did so on the latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast. Let me know if you’d do the trade in the comments below. I also gave you my answers to The Athletic’s Padres fan survey that was posted earlier today.
Episode 90: Eric Hosmer-Royals Trade Proposal + Answering @dennistlin's fan survey— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) January 13, 2022
Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpsPichttps://t.co/8xt2Vo4tGD #Padres #HungryForMore #MLB #Royals #Hosmer
