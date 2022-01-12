Talking Friars Ep. 89: Why the Padres won’t likely acquire Matt Olson + Padres Twitter is undefeated!

On the latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast, I gave you my thoughts on the new CBA update and Eric Hosmer’s wife replying to Padres fans on Twitter before going more into why A.J. Preller probably won’t be trading for Matt Olson this winter after my article came out this morning.
Feel free to let me know your thoughts in the comments below!
Talking Friars Ep. 89: Why it's unlikely the #Padres will acquire Matt Olson + Padres Twitter is undefeated!— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) January 12, 2022
-Also discussing the latest CBA update and Hosmer's wife replying to fans on Twitter
Listen: https://t.co/eXSGwFBeyvhttps://t.co/mwYLT0aVep
Loading comments...