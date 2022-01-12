 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 89: Why the Padres won’t likely acquire Matt Olson + Padres Twitter is undefeated!

Padres fans are pretty funny...

By Ben Fadden
Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

On the latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast, I gave you my thoughts on the new CBA update and Eric Hosmer’s wife replying to Padres fans on Twitter before going more into why A.J. Preller probably won’t be trading for Matt Olson this winter after my article came out this morning.

Feel free to let me know your thoughts in the comments below!

