Good Morning San Diego - January 12, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padre of the Day

Doug Brocail

Atlanta Braves v San Diego Padres

Brocail spent two stints with the Padres. He debuted as a September call-up in 1992 and started 24 games in the 1993 season. He then transitioned to the bullpen, where he would spend the majority of his career. After stints in Houston, Detroit and Texas, Brocail returned to the Padres in 2006 with 25 appearances and 67 in 2007 at age 40. Brocail would retire in 2009 at age 42 with the Astros.

