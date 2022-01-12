Good Morning San Diego - January 12, 2022

San Diego Padres News
3 trade targets from the San Diego Padres for the Colorado Rockies (Rox Pile)
Padres roster review: Eric Hosmer (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
MLB, MLBPA set for Thu. bargaining session (MLB.com)
What to know for Saturday’s int’l signing day (MLB.com)
Braves coach’s son stars in ‘Cobra Kai’ (MLB.com)
Reds to bring versatile infielder to camp (MLB.com)
Tigers uniforms rarely change, except for ... (MLB.com)
‘It’s all about baseball’: Leiter ready for debut (MLB.com)
Blue Jays make history with Minors coach (MLB.com)
Padre of the Day
Doug Brocail
Brocail spent two stints with the Padres. He debuted as a September call-up in 1992 and started 24 games in the 1993 season. He then transitioned to the bullpen, where he would spend the majority of his career. After stints in Houston, Detroit and Texas, Brocail returned to the Padres in 2006 with 25 appearances and 67 in 2007 at age 40. Brocail would retire in 2009 at age 42 with the Astros.
Loading comments...