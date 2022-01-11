 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Major League Baseball expected to make new proposal to Players Association this Thursday

It looks like we have some discussions happening...

By Ben Fadden
World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Two Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

There has been zero action and therefore zero progress on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement since the lockout began in December. However, it looks like the two sides are finally going to start talking.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported this morning that Major League Baseball is likely going to be making a proposal to the Players Association this Thursday—the first proposal since last year.

Evan Drellich of The Athletic also reported that the meeting on Thursday will not be in person.

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...