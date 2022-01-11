Major League Baseball expected to make new proposal to Players Association this Thursday

There has been zero action and therefore zero progress on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement since the lockout began in December. However, it looks like the two sides are finally going to start talking.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported this morning that Major League Baseball is likely going to be making a proposal to the Players Association this Thursday—the first proposal since last year.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association plan to hold a bargaining session Thursday, sources tell ESPN. MLB is expected to make a core-economics proposal at the session, which would be the first between the sides since the league locked out the players on Dec. 2. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 11, 2022

Evan Drellich of The Athletic also reported that the meeting on Thursday will not be in person.