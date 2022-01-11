Good Morning San Diego - January 11, 2022

San Diego Padres News

MLB News

Padre of the Day

Carlos Asuaje

Asuaje played three seasons with the Padres from 2016-18 as the team’s utility infielder off the bench. In 2017, Asuaje enjoyed his best season in the bigs, batting .270 in 89 games. After he left the team in 2018, he spent part of the 2019 season in Japan with the Lotte Giants and 2020 in the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers’ organizations.