 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 88: Former Marlins President David Samson

New, 2 comments

The former executive said some interesting things about A.J. Preller and Manny Machado’s contract...

By Ben Fadden
Marlins Signs Ichiro Suzuki - Press Conference In Tokyo Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast is a good one, as I talked with the former president of the Miami Marlins, David Samson. The former baseball executive gives you a behind the scenes look at how Bob Melvin’s managerial hiring process may have went in addition to a number of Padres topics:

Feel free to let me know your thoughts on his comments below!

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...