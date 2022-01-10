Talking Friars Ep. 88: Former Marlins President David Samson

The latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast is a good one, as I talked with the former president of the Miami Marlins, David Samson. The former baseball executive gives you a behind the scenes look at how Bob Melvin’s managerial hiring process may have went in addition to a number of Padres topics:
Ep. 88: Former #Marlins President @DavidPSamson— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) January 10, 2022
-When Bonds made a situation about himself
-Owners' "blind loyalty" to Preller
-Machado deal: "straight overpay"
-GMs don't hold Preller in "high regard"
Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic https://t.co/AVdg8WcAvz #Padres #MLB
Feel free to let me know your thoughts on his comments below!
