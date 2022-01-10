Good Morning San Diego - January 10, 2022

San Diego Padres News

MLB News

Padre of the Day

Roberto Alomar

Alomar began a Hall of Fame career with the Padres in 1988. To begin his career, Alomar’s three-year stint with the Padres ended with him averaging .283 with 22 home runs from 1988-90. Following the 1990 season, Alomar and Joe Carter were dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Fred McGriff and Tony Fernández.