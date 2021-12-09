Good Morning San Diego - December 9, 2021

San Diego Padres News

Padre of the Day

Geoff Blum

Blum joined the Padres just ahead of the 2005 season on a one-year deal, but didn’t spend too long in San Diego before being traded to the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox would go on to win their first World Series championship since 1917. Blum, however, returned to San Diego in free agency following his run to the Fall Classic. Blum played two more seasons with the Friars in 2006 and 2007 before signing with the Houston Astros as a free agent. He would go on to retire following the 2012 season. He now serves as the color commentator for the Houston Astros.