Fernando Tatis Jr. involved in minor motorcycle accident in Dominican Republic, per reports

San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is reportedly okay after being involved in a motorcycle accident in the Dominican Republic, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. Tatis was taken to hospital for treatment but suffered only minor scrapes.

“People familiar with Tatis’ status said he was doing normal activities as of Tuesday,” Acee wrote.

Details about the accident are not yet available. At this point, he has to be considered to be healthy.

The Padres, like any other MLB team, can’t comment on any player on the 40-man roster during the major league lockout. That includes Tatis.

Despite season injuries, Tatis led the National League with 42 home runs in 2021, batting .282/.364/.611 with 25 stolen bases in 130 games. He made his first All-Star team, won his second Silver Slugger award and finished third in the NL MVP voting, despite spending two injured list stints with left shoulder inflammation.

Fernando Tatis, Jr. told MLB Network Radio in November that he will not have surgery on his shoulder this offseason.