Talking Friars Ep. 79: Former Padres Starter Clayton Richard

On the latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast, I got the chance to catch up with Padres starter Clayton Richard. The following topics were discussed:
- Clayton’s coaching career
- Is he retired for good?
- Looking back at the 2009 Peavy-White Sox trade involving Clayton
- “Very disappointing” 2010 finish
- Could’ve the 2010 team won the World Series if they made the postseason?
- AJ Preller behind the scenes
- Clayton’s thoughts on the current Padres roster & Bob Melvin
- Lockout “not healthy” for the game
- Hosmer clubhouse rift
