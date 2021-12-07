 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 79: Former Padres Starter Clayton Richard

New, 6 comments

We had a lot to talk about!

By Ben Fadden
Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

On the latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast, I got the chance to catch up with Padres starter Clayton Richard. The following topics were discussed:

  • Clayton’s coaching career
  • Is he retired for good?
  • Looking back at the 2009 Peavy-White Sox trade involving Clayton
  • “Very disappointing” 2010 finish
  • Could’ve the 2010 team won the World Series if they made the postseason?
  • AJ Preller behind the scenes
  • Clayton’s thoughts on the current Padres roster & Bob Melvin
  • Lockout “not healthy” for the game
  • Hosmer clubhouse rift

Make sure to follow @talkingfriars on Twitter and Instagram for all the Padres content you need!

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...